News
- The Trump Effect: Conn Looks to Become a Sanctuary Campus
Even with finals fast approaching, our campus is still faced with the issues that Donald Trump’s ascent to the presidency raise now, next semester and […]
- Community Bulletin: Fall 2016, Issue 6
President declares college a sanctuary campus On Thursday Dec. 1 President Bergeron detailed a list of steps the College will be taking as a sanctuary […]
- Threats to Student Media: What it means for The College Voice
Student journalism is under attack. That is the tone coming out of the statement “Threats to the Independence of Student Media” crafted by the College […]
- What’s Wrong with Dead White Dudes?
In May 2016, just as Fanning Hall at Connecticut College was occupied by student protestors, students at Seattle University occupied an administrative building in what […]
- Community Bulletin: Fall 2016, Issue 5
Donald Trump Elected President In the early morning of Wednesday Nov. 9, Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 Presidential Election. After an […]
Perspectives
- WIlliams St. Blues
I collect trash along my daily walk to campus from the Post Hill neighborhood of New London. Sometimes I collect as many as 20 gallons of trash a day, just walking to campus. There is only one public trash can along the route, so the best I can do is fill a bucket with about 5 gallons of trash before I get there, dump the trash in the one can and collect five more before reaching the other end.
- Why the Voices of Arab Women are Critical in Education
Google “Arab woman.” Click the “images” button. Ninety percent of the search results display expressionless, black-veiled portraits and the remaining 10% show sexualized images, results that align fairly accurately with the two-dimensional ways in which Arab women are portrayed in 2016.
- The Value of Protests on College Campuses
In response to the results of the recent presidential election, students at Conn and many other colleges and universities across the nation have organized protests. While the administrators at some institutions condone these protests, others are more intransigent.
- The Roots of Consumer Culture
The 1947 film Miracle on 34th Street manages to capture the spiritless, frantic shopping that seizes people as early as Thanksgiving Day. Stores wishing to […]
- Remembering Fidel Castro
Having reportedly survived six hundred attempts on his life from the CIA, Fidel Castro, Cuba’s leader famous for spearheading the nation’s socialist revolution in 1959, […]
Arts
- Artist Profile: Sterling Rowe
I recently sat down with Sterling Rowe ’19 to discuss his music, his life, and his plans for the future. As he pursues a degree in Music and Tech, Sterling continues to experiment and hone his craft, producing eclectic beats inspired by a long list of personal idols.
- Oh! Andromeda
Oh! Andromeda Oh! Andromeda, defender of men, Friend of my friend. You are flesh, with blood and Eyes and breasts and a Gasping heart. You […]
- Voice Interviews Local Instagram Celebrity, Katherine Bergeron
In the middle of November two strapping young reporters, John Chatigny ’18 and Max Amar-Olkus ’19, walked into Fanning to discuss some of the toughest […]
- Bob: A Performance to Remember
Last weekend I had the pleasure of attending a production of Peter Sinn Nachtrieb’s Bob, directed by Jason Karos. I was not disappointed.
- A short ride to Bangkok on the Camel Van
With elements of sweet, salty, savory, spicy, and tangy, Thai food is one of my favorite cuisines. It also features flavors that stay with you long after the meal is complete and for me I always wonder, “can I make this myself?” On a cold, lazy, Saturday night, my friends and I took the Camel Van to downtown New London for dinner at Lazy Leopard.