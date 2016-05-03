Andrew Shaw’s Editorial

Over four years and some thirty or forty articles, The College Voice has kept me writing regularly and, through writing, thinking through and developing my opinions and thoughts regularly. Thank you to everyone I’ve come in contact with in this work: those I’ve interviewed and those who have simply talked to me. Every one of you – faculty, students, administrators – has clarified my thinking, both on and off the record. Talking to you has been the best part of this work, 8 A.M. meetings and all. From Chris Barnard (who showed me around an Alex Rubio exhibition in Cummings a couple of years ago) to Jen Manion (who has always supported me in my attempts at journalism, even the failed ones; and who, among only a few other people, has taught me to trust myself) to Nathalie Etoke (who always forces me to think and who I can’t believe that I would not have the pleasure of knowing if not for that Africana Studies article), to Anique (who got me critiquing safe spaces one night, like he got me questioning so much else): thank you so.

Thank you, too, to my younger brother, Matthew, without whose love, knowledge, and support several of my articles would not be nearly what they are.

Thank you, as well, to the editors I’ve worked with over the years and all the people who have written for Arts this year. I mentioned to a mentor that I felt that I could retire at the beginning of this year because I could already tell that the Voice was in good hands for the future. After a year, I stand by that statement.

And thank you to so many others.

I would not have understood how this school runs if not for the paper giving me an excuse to ask: from the staffing plan to the hugely important work of the CCSRE. I would not have spent so much enjoyable time trying to figure out something to say about art exhibitions. I would not have thought and learned and felt so much.

Thank you.