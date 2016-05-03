Dana Sorkin’s Editorial

I went to our final writers’ meeting of the year last week a couple minutes early, wanting to sit in the silent classroom alone for a couple of minutes before we started. I’ve lost count of the number of writers’ meetings I’ve attended, the number of production nights I’ve been through, and the number of issues I’ve had a small hand in producing. Each one has been memorable in a different way, and I take away from each one that there isn’t anything you can’t do if you work hard enough, send enough emails, and always remember that this is just a learning process, and the next one – whatever it may be – can, and will be, better.

I’ve always said to whoever will listen that I always, genuinely, look forward to Voice meetings and production nights. It’s been a job, it’s been a third major, it’s what I’ve loved doing. I sincerely hope that everyone who steps on to this campus finds a club, a department, a program, something that fills them with as much confidence and pride as the Voice has given me. Without a doubt, I am the person I am four years later from my first day at Connecticut College because of The College Voice.

Thank you to Luca and Hallie, for being the best friends and co-EIC and business manager I could ask for. Thank you to the editorial staff and our many writers, and especially to the seniors, for going on this adventure alongside me. Thank you to the editors who came before me, Meredith, Dave, Mel, Ayla, and so many others, who paved the way for us. Thank you to the future editors, who I know will carry on the Voice and make it your own each academic year. And thank you to Petko Ivanov, our faculty advisor, for your unwavering support and belief that this paper can always be and do better. Because, if there is anything that this year, and the past three years, has shown me, is that it can. And it will. And I’m so proud and honored to be able to say that I helped to push it even just an inch further along.