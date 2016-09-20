Community Bulletin

- Shain Library was named 2016 New Landmark Library by Library Journal. More than one year after its renovation, Shain is one of ve libraries nationwide to win the award. The journal cited its natural lighting, spacious reading rooms, and comfortable seating as key elements of its usefulness to students. Judges also highlighted the Technology Commons in the basement as an exceptional feature.
- On Friday Sept. 16, digital artist Miao Xiaochun enlightened students and faculty on new ways of thinking about visual art. One of China’s most in uential new media artists, he is known worldwide for his 3D animations, in which he has revised works such as Michelangelo’s The Last Judgement and Raphael’s School of Athens to imagine different points of view. In his visit, he also highlighted the importance of breaking national and cultural barriers in creating art, as he thinks about ideas from throughout history to generate his modern masterpieces.
- Activist and community leader Rosa Clemente spoke on Thursday Sept. 15 to help jumpstart Latino Heritage Month at Conn. Clemente, who was also the running mate for 2008 Green Party presidential candidate Cynthia McKinney, encouraged students and faculty to be active members of the college community and to work to defy typical stereotypes.
- On Saturday, Sept.17, “Gazzo” played in downtown New London at the Hygienic Art Gallery. e event was sponsored by SAC, who gave away 500 free tickets to students who signed up at Cro. Round trip buses ran throughout the duration of the concert. Students described the scene as having lots of dancing and fun lighting. e Hygienic Art Gallery has hosted concerts in the past that have brought in a crowd of Conn students. Events such as this are a fun way for students to engage with the community on the weekends.
- The Connecticut College Asian & Asian American Student Association (CCASA) announced on Wednesday, September 13 that they have decided to cancel their annual multicultural Asian dance show, Fusion, due to concerns about cultural appropriation and misrepresentation in the show. “Fusion had increasingly been catering to white students as both its participants and its audience,” wrote CCASA representatives. Concerns also included inadequate funding and costume availability as well as the “unsustainable” scale of the show in terms of money, technology, and time commitment required. Fusion will be replaced this year with an arts festival seeking to represent Asians and Asian Americans in a variety of artistic disciplines.
