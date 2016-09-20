Community Bulletin

The Connecticut College Asian & Asian American Student Association (CCASA) announced on Wednesday, September 13 that they have decided to cancel their annual multicultural Asian dance show, Fusion, due to concerns about cultural appropriation and misrepresentation in the show. “Fusion had increasingly been catering to white

students as both its participants and its audience,” wrote CCASA representatives. Concerns also included inadequate funding and costume availability as well as the “unsustainable” scale of the show in terms of money, technology, and time commitment required.

Fusion will be replaced this year with an arts festival seeking to represent Asians and Asian Americans in a variety of artistic disciplines.