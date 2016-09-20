Ode to the Rebel Survivor

What resides and grows within
Has no guide
no blueprint
to reach the acme of my happiness
translated justice
transient is this sentiment
like the negligible grains itinerant
passengers of the sea
Gallivant is my heart
(A chamber) springing
restless
hearts tracing our existence
pulsating..
remembering
historical residues
rippled that through discernible whispers
remark
Seek the permanent
Anchor love
the waters are turbulent
mend the wounds that life has dented
harness the strength
that life has woven for you.•
