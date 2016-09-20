Ode to the Rebel Survivor

What resides and grows within

Has no guide

no blueprint

to reach the acme of my happiness

translated justice

transient is this sentiment

like the negligible grains itinerant

passengers of the sea

Gallivant is my heart

(A chamber) springing

restless

hearts tracing our existence

pulsating..

remembering

historical residues

rippled that through discernible whispers

remark

Seek the permanent

Anchor love

the waters are turbulent

mend the wounds that life has dented

harness the strength

that life has woven for you.•