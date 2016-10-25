Acapella’s Big Night October 25, 2016 Rachel Levin Arts 0 Fall weekend is known to be packed full of campus events, but one of the most heavily attended is the acapella show. A Photo Essay by Rachel Levin’ 20 All of the Conn a capella groups showcased their individual singing styles in the chapel. Whether it be pop songs or traditional songs particular to that group, the audience was treated to music that was polished and beautiful. Based on their clothing and the songs they chose, each group represented their individual identities. Overall, the show was jam packed with talent and good energy, that made the crowd go wild. 00 Acapellaclubsphotoessayphotographystudent clubsstudent life
