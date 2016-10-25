Community Bulletin: Fall 2016, Issue 3

Eboo Patel next in President’s Distinguished Lecture Series

As founder and president of Interfaith Youth Core, Patel is a national leader in promoting partnership between different religious faiths. His Chicago-based non-profit works to “make religion a bridge and not a barrier,” and especially focuses on college campuses as places to instigate change. Patel was named one of America’s Best Leaders by US News & World Report in 2009, and he worked on President Obama’s Advisory Council on Faith-Based Neighborhood Partnerships. He will speak on campus on April 25.

Increased Reports of Vandalism

The last few weeks have seen multiple instances of vandalism across campus. This included a broken window in Katherine Blunt, broken exit signs and damaged bulletin boards in several dorms.

SGA Open Forum On Thursday, Oct. 20

SGA suspended its usual agenda to hold an open forum addressing an event that took place over the weekend prior. The forum brought together students, administration from Connecticut College, and administration representatives from New London. In attendance from Conn were Dean Arcelus, Dean Mcknight, and Darcie Folsom. Brett Sokolow, an independent investigator for Conn was also in attendance. Sokolow has been conducting interviews and will publish his findings next week. Colonel Steve Fields, Chief Administrative Officer of New London represented the

Final Presidential Debate

The final presidential debate was held on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The debate was moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace and covered topics ranging from the Supreme Court, immigration and the economy. After again refusing to shake hands, the candidates displayed similar performances to those we have seen in the past two debates. Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.