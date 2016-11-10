Community Bulletin: Fall 2016, Issue 4

Colson Whitehead named 2017 Commencement Speaker

Colson Whitehead, the author of The Underground Railroad, is a world-renowned novelist, who has found acclaim for his cutting-edge approach and original stories of social struggle. The Underground Railroad, which made it onto the reading lists of both Oprah Winfrey and President Obama this summer, has been called a “brave and necessary book” by The New York Times. Throughout his career, Whitehead has received numerous awards, such as the MacArthur “genius” Fellowship in 2002 and the Guggenheim Fellowship in 2013. His book John Henry’s Days was also a finalist for the 2001 Pulitzer Prize. He will speak at Commencement on May 21, 2017.

Strong Postseason Showings

Men’s Water Polo highlighted a great postseason for campus teams, reaching the Division III Championship game before losing to MIT. Volleyball also made it to the NESCAC Quarterfinals, but lost to Tufts. Men’s and Women’s Soccer lost in NESCAC Quarterfinal matches, and both cross country teams finished eighth at their respective conference Championship races.

Professor Stock’s Article Featured in The New York Times

Prof. Catherine Stock’s article, “The Government Shouldn’t Create Rightwing Martyrs,” puts the recent acquittal of Oregon protesters in historical context by comparing it to anti-government protests in the 1990s. The protesters, she argues, gained support based on past government violence and intrusion. Stock would like to see federal officials be more cautious of disrupting protests of any cause. The Times published the article on Nov. 2.