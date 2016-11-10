Inside “A Way of Looking at Things”

“We are a small liberal arts college that places an emphasis on student clubs. This makes it nearly impossible for someone to say that there is nothing to do on a Saturday night!” I heard something like this on almost every college tour I attended, including my tour at Conn. At Conn, we have a club for almost everything. There is one club on campus, however, that deserves a lot more credit: Dance Club! Dance Club, which is led by co-presidents Kelli Carlson ’19 and Kate Garven ’19 along with treasurer Rachel Lieblein-Jurbala ’19, makes dance look effortless and stylish, but also funny.

The show, “A Way of Looking at Things” was performed in Meyer’s Studio Oct. 27 through 29 to a sold out audience. The show’s student choreography was among some of the best I have seen in recent years, as it was filled with power, reflection, and excellent movement from the whole group. The show blended solos, ensemble, and duets in a natural way.

Stand out pieces included “Random Funk,” “Sacred,” “Existence,” “A Product of Our Raising,” and “Bubble Gum for Your Eyes.” Choreographers for the performance, who were both veterans of and newcomers to the Dance Club stage, shined in their ability to showcase dance styles and themes that are important to them. The absence of one’s own father, as illustrated by Yves Pierre ’19 through a piece titled “Sacred,” sent chills down my spine. “Random Funk,” a solo Hip Hop piece by Teddie Nguyen ’20, explored level changes and played with accessories. A stark contrast to this composition was Brooke Ross’s (’17) piece, “Existence,” which explored the power of a disease. Both “A Product of Our Raising,” an ode to country music and the choreographers’ childhoods, and “Bubble Gum for Your Eyes,” based on The Wizard of Oz, were fun and humorous. I reached out to Rachael Lieblein-Jurbala to discuss the show.

The College Voice (TCV): What made this Dance Club show unique?

Rachael L-J (R L-J): Each semester is always immensely different, as is the nature of a new set of choreographers creating new work based on new ideas. Yet this show was particularly exciting in that it included a plethora of varying styles of dance, and many new faces!

TCV: I have heard a rumor that the selection process this year was very stressful for those involved.. Would you like to comment on how pieces are selected for the show?

R L-J: A show can usually contain a maximum of 14 pieces. Therefore, for reasons of feasibility, we conduct an adjudication process in which we assemble a group of adjudicators, including dancers, non-dancers and faculty, to watch each piece and decide collectively which pieces will be performed in this show.

TCV: Where did the name of the performance, “A Way of Looking at Things,” come from?

R L-J: “A Way of Looking at Things” is an ode to the ways in which dance allows us to look at things in ways that we often may not, and is also a reference to the ways in which students can explore design, politics, activism, and research through the lens of movement.

TCV: Can you tell the Voice about your own artistic styles? Is there anyone who inspires you?

R L-J: I personally love working with movement material that is fulfilling, exciting, and challenging, be that quick, sharp phrases, or gooey, luxurious movement; the most powerful and exhilarating moments in dance are those when I remember why I do what I do, and I strive to make movement in which I can connect to that passion. I gain inspiration from the students and faculty that I get to work with and learn from every day at Conn. I am so inspired by this community of people connected by dance!

TCV: What about dance at Conn? Is this a really special place?

R L-J: I cannot fully express how much the Dance Department at Connecticut College means to me. During my college search I visited dance program upon dance program within the liberal arts setting, and this was truly the only program I found that was rigorous, professional, and at the same time fostered a sense of community, creativity, ingenuity, and genuine care and commitment to students.

**Answers have been edited down ** •