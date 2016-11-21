Community Bulletin: Fall 2016, Issue 5

Donald Trump Elected President

In the early morning of Wednesday Nov. 9, Donald Trump was declared the winner of the 2016 Presidential Election. After an extended campaign season filled with vitriol, name-calling and violence, the real estate mogul garnered 290 electoral votes, compared to opponent Hillary Clinton’s 232. Inauguration Day is on Jan. 20, 2017.

Thousands Sign Petition to Make Conn a Sanctuary Campus

Students and New London community members sent a letter to President Bergeron, Senior Administration and the Board of Trustees to request that the College become a sanctuary campus. The group has asked students, faculty and staff to sign the letter to support the school’s efforts to “safeguard the rights, well-being and safety of undocumented students, staff and faculty, and their family members.” This comes in the wake of President-Elect Trump’s numerous calls to increase immigration policing and to establish harsher deportation policies. In an email to the College, President Bergeron stated that the administration “will use all available means to protect the rights of our students to participate fully in the benefits of a Connecticut College education.” Well over a thousand people have signed this petition.

Bus to “March of Resilience”

SGA will be providing transportation to the “United Against Hate – March of Resilience” hosted by Connecticut Immigrant Rights Alliance (CIRA) on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The march will take place in Hartford, CT. SGA described the march as an opportunity for students to, “express themselves in protest and activism in response to the recent climate of enhanced violence and uncertainty.”

Director of Campus Safety to Retire

It was announced on Friday, Nov. 18 that Stewart Smith, director of campus safety, would be retiring on Dec. 31, 2016. Smith has worked at Conn for 27 years, first as an on-call Campus Safety officer in 1989. The College plans to begin a national search for a new director during the spring semester. Roy Murphy has been named interim senior director and will begin on Dec. 5.

Fall Sports Wrap up Seasons on National Stage

Campus sports teams enjoyed another successful two weeks. The Women’s Soccer team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship before falling short to McDaniel College on Sunday. The coed sailing team won the Atlantic Coast Tournament at the Naval Academy, beating out a host of east-coast powerhouses. Women’s Cross Country will also represent the school at the NCAA Championship this weekend in Louisville. At the individual level, Men’s Soccer’s Patrik Devlin ’17 was honored as both NESCAC Player of the Year and Hero Sports Division III Player of the Year.