Letter to the Editor: November 18, 2016

In our Advanced Intermediate Spanish class this semester our professor brought copies of The College Voice for each student as part of a discussion-based activity in Spanish. The activity began in the target language with our professor asking if we read the school newspaper. Every student gave the same answer: No. Several first-year and second-year students did not even know that such paper existed.

We came up with the idea of conducting an informal inquiry among friends and classmates, asking who reads The College Voice. The results were that most students do not. Our professor has asked the same question in her classes over the past few years and the results have been similar. Stimulated by our class discussion about this topic, we have begun to read the newspaper.

At the same time, however, we believe that the large numbers of The College Voice that lie around in stacks is a waste of natural resources and financially costly. According to thecollegevoice.org, the newspaper print is 1,000 copies each week. The number of copies does not correspond to the readership. We recommend that the staff find ways of printing fewer copies in the interest of preserving resources. We also encourage them to explore ways of promoting high levels of readership of both the print and online versions among students. This would contribute to the importance and relevance of the newspaper on campus.

Hana Kristensen

Anna Laprise

Marcus Vinicius Pinto

Michael Riley

Rigoberto Reyna

* All of these students are class of 2020

Intermediate Spanish, Professor Aida Heredia.

SPANISH VERSION

En nuestra clase de español intermedio avanzado la profesora trajo copias de The College Voice como parte de una actividad de discusión en español. La profesora dio inicio a la actividad preguntándonos si nosotros leemos el periódico estudiantil. Todos los alumnos contestaron de la misma manera: no. Varios de los alumnos de primer y segundo año ni siquiera sabían que el periódico existía.

Mientras discutíamos esa realidad surgió la idea de indagar informalmente cuántos de nuestros amigos y compañeros de clase leen The College Voice. El resultado fue que la mayoría no lo lee. Nuestra profesora ha estado haciendo la misma pregunta en sus clases en los últimos años y los resultados han sido similares. Nosotros, estimulados por la discusión en nuestra clase y conscientes ahora de la existencia de este periódico, hemos empezado a leerlo.

A la misma vez, sin embargo, pensamos que el elevado número de copias de The College Voice que permanece en distintos puntos del recinto universitario es un desperdicio de recursos naturales y de fondo presupuestario. Según la información que aparece en thecollegevoice.org, se imprimen 1,000 copias cada semana. Tal número de copias no corresponde a la cantidad de lectores. Recomendamos que el personal busque maneras de imprimir menos copias a fin de preservar los recursos. Asimismo le exhortamos a promover activamente la lectura del periódico (en su versión impresa y en línea) entre los estudiantes. Esto contribuiría a la importancia y relevancia del periódico en el campus.

