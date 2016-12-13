Oh! Andromeda
Oh! Andromeda, defender of men,
Friend of my friend.
You are flesh, with blood and
Eyes and breasts and a
Gasping heart.
You are edible.
Succulent to Sea Monsters –
To beasts,
To Gods,
To men –
And their glittering eyes.
On sharp, black rock – naked –
You are tall.
But gleaming chains and
Curving limbs thrust you
Into the pungent sheets of the men
Who devour you, from above.
Oh! Andromeda! Defender of men.
Helpless darling.
A decision was made before you
Warmed your toes from sleep.
Before you could raise your hand.
Now your toes are wet
Your lips are salty
Death is certain —
And you imagine an absent savior as
You wait,
Chained, helpless.
