A Note on the Inauguration from the CC Republicans and Conservatives

The College financed the Connecticut College Republicans and Conservatives club to visit Washington D.C. and witness a historic moment: the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. Having financed students to attend the post-election Women’s March on Washington, the College also supported CCRC experience the inauguration. This was the College’s effort to foster diverse thought and support students’ pursuit of their political ideologies. Students who attended the inauguration reported impressions of the environment more peaceful than those portrayed by the media. The CCRC does not necessarily support the Trump administration but believes in showing respect to the new United States President on a historic day. CCRC members learned a great deal from their trip to Washington D.C. and from witnessing the peaceful transition of power to a highly controversial administration.