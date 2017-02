An Open Letter to Sean Spicer

Editor's note: The following letter was sent to the Voice by Connecticut College alumni and has been signed by over 1,200 alumni and students alike. The Voice reached out to Spicer on Twitter for comment, but he has since not offered a response. Those who wish to add their names to the list of signees may do so here or by emailing conncamellte@gmail.com.

Dear Mr. Spicer:

We represent over 1,200 Connecticut College students and alumni from classes ranging between 1957 and 2020. We are asking you, a fellow alumnus, to respect the Honor Code pledge that binds our Connecticut College community:

"I accept membership into Connecticut College, a community committed to cultural and intellectual diversity. I understand my obligation to this community under the Honor Code and pledge to uphold standards of behavior governed by honor. I pledge to take responsibility for my beliefs, and to conduct myself with integrity, civility, and the utmost respect for the dignity of all human beings. I pledge that my actions will be thoughtful and ethical and that I will do my best to instill a sense of responsibility in those among us who falter."

There is a growing concern across the nation — and the world — that the Trump Administration does not respect the dignity of all people, regardless of race, immigration status, faith, ability, gender identity, or sexual orientation. There is also consternation about the Administration’s conflation of so-called “alternative facts” and reality. As the White House's chief spokesperson, your repeated belittlement of and malice towards our constitutional right to a free press and your unwillingness to ground the Administration’s messaging in fact and truth greatly concern us. What we have heard from you in the White House press room fundamentally conflicts with the values of the Connecticut College community.

The principles embodied in the Matriculation Pledge are instilled during our years in college, but they are meant to inform our actions beyond graduation as well. Part of that pledge requires all Connecticut College community members to not only refrain from, but actively combat the spread of rumors, lies, and misinformation. This system of shared values is an essential part of our Honor Code. We respectfully ask you to remember the values you learned at Connecticut College, adhere to them, and use your influence to help spread them throughout President Trump's administration.

We would appreciate the opportunity to engage in further discussion with you about our values and shared alumni community. We invite you to meet with us either in Washington DC or on campus in New London. Please contact conncamellte@gmail.com to coordinate logistics.

Sincerely,