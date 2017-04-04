Trumpdate: A March Timeline

As usual, President Donald Trump has dominated the national media for the past month. Given the saturation of Trump content in newspapers, TV broadcasts and social networks, it is easy to let one of his various shenanigans slide under one’s radar like a Russian spy submarine. For this purpose, The College Voice has created a comprehensive list of Trump’s news-worthy activities throughout the month of March.

March 4

Trump accuses former President Barack Obama, now retired and demonstrably not involved with the intelligence community, of wiretapping his phone and his place of business before he was elected. He took the claim from an article which, while it did contain the phrase ‘wiretapping,’ had nothing to do with Trump or Trump Tower, and little to do with Obama. Trump insisted upon the veracity of the claims despite the fact they were refuted by the FBI, The New York Times, Bill O’Reilly, The Wall Street Journal and the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. This resistance led the President to double down and claim that Obama relied upon the aid of British intelligence officials to monitor his movements, which resulted in a series of vitriolic statements from both U.K Prime Minister Theresa May and the GCHQ. Trump and his Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, were forced to apologize.

March 17

Trump meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and refuses to shake hands with her, a serious and flagrant act of disrespect both in Germany and much of the Western World. It is unclear whether Trump’s antipathy for the Foreign Chancellor may have spawned from her liberal policies, the high number of Syrian immigrants allowed into her country, or the fact she was born with genitals different from his own. In contrast to his previously issued apology to the British government, Trump also cracked a joke that being wiretapped by Obama was something he and Merkel had in common, a comment which was widely seen to be in poor taste given that the United States has been accused of wiretapping the government offices and military buildings of its allies.

March 18

Trump proposes a budget that would increase defense spending by $54 billion but cut funding for research into diseases and injuries, all environmental programs, government housing, education, development grants for the South and Midwest and services for the poor. Trump’s budget director calls the cuts “one of the most compassionate things we can do.”

March 20

Trump awards his daughter Ivanka an office in the White House, a move that creates a serious conflict of interest, as Ivanka is still employed by her father’s corporation and has been accused of doing business from the White House.

March 24

Trump proposes a health care bill which, by his own admission, would actively hurt many of the people who voted for him. The bill, which proposes to abolish a significant amount of coverage, particularly for the poor, loses support in the Republican party and fails to pass in the House of Representatives. Trump spends much of the morning of the vote beeping a horn on a Mack truck, and after the bill failed, makes a series of ostentatiously nonsensical threats, blaming his own party for the dissolution and threatening to leave Obamacare in place as revenge for the bill’s failure. The very next day, Trump claims that he “Never said we were gonna abolish [Obamacare] immediately” despite saying this almost word-for-word several times during his campaign.

March 28

President Trump passes an executive order to remove energy regulations, which he believes will make the U.S. more energy independent by moving more jobs back to coal mining. The bill would not only break several international agreements the U.S. has made with our allies to reduce carbon emissions, but also would likely fail to increase independence.

President Trump has also failed to staff nearly 20,000 executive branch positions, meaning that he is neglecting to create that many available jobs. Many accuse him of refusing to hire any Republicans who spoke against him during his campaign, but such an effort would require Trump’s having a stronger memory than he has so far demonstrated.