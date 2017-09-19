Never Mind
Never mind the mounds of unprotected bodies toiling underneath you..plodding through
under the hope that fleetingly endured
and that dissipated into ashes
the moment policies were heedlessly rescinded
LIVES THAT WERE PUT IN JEOPARDY
THIS IS NOT A GAME
and my life ain’t for you to pawn with..
AND FOR YOU to easily dispose me off as alien NOW.
One moment I belonged and now I am intruder
And it’s not like I didn’t know that being an America hadn’t yielded to its stringent pattern
of exclusivity before but
god forbid immigrants should roam this land..especially undocumented ones..
as is this is your land
AS if you are a NATIVE
As if this land wasn’t conquered and viciously colonized by “immigrants”
that now audaciously call this their homeland
never mind
that in this land we are all descendants of immigrants if not immigrants
never mind historx-
never mind spurned and effaced histories
JUST THE HISTORX that was most convenient for your ears
that justified your existence on this stolen land
NOT BORROWED.
STOLEN.
From those America couldn’t consummate in exterminating ..
of whom this land was their original home..
so never mind these facts
and let you
the one in oblivion
reap the benefits
of THIS exploited body
I, chanting to be accepted within imaginary borders..in an imaginary nation
never mind that we are here by the thousands unrecognized as humans under your shielded
eyes
Never mind
to that puppet government
swaying to the cues of corrupt billionaires
but that are intransigent in this issue..
I know I am unwanted
But I still bleed the colors red, white and blue
Whatever America is
it is hereditary to us all
Intermingling in my DNA just like
the cosmic fusion that America is
you cannot siphon me into the foreign-alien box
because I ripened from this American bedrock
SO no
yo no soy extrano-strange to this language, tounge, culture, because it encompasses more
than 90% or who I am ..
and that which you call unwanted extra or alien
doesn’t mar the AMERICAN in me.
so yea I might be EXTRA
because I am too much of the flawless package for America
(because we are the pillars that hold up-make up AMERICA!)
but because I cannot be confined into a category does not mean that I don’t belong
DOES NOT MEAN I AM A THREAT
DOES NOT MEAN it justifies that I am your scapegoat to all your distortedly frivolous
and insubtancial problems
We are not the predicament to your flawed economic system
we are just a magical enigma to your in-capacious black and white frameworks.
SO never mind that I am American and that your system is not up to par in how I define
myself.
Because you love possessing the power in defining ME.
But never mind that.
Because I am American and human.
Never mind that justice will eventually be served.
We all carry dreams,
and mines is all enveloped in this borderless nation I call home.
