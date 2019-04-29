A Letter to President Bergeron

Dear President Bergeron,

I write to address my deep concern for the voyeurism incidents this past academic year. The nature of these incidents is inexcusable, especially within this community. The standards and expectations of this college demand more from its highest level of leadership. Prominent figures at this school have demonstrated their roles as leaders in this community by making themselves available to students, acknowledging the situation at hand, or making statements regarding the incidents. But more is needed.

Our college community would have appreciated full affirmation of the situation from the entirety of the administration at this school. This would have addressed the needs of the students by validating their concerns and reaffirming the school’s commitment to our safety and wellbeing. The acknowledgement of the incident and its impact is an essential step towards healing. The silence we have endured is disheartening and has created student distrust towards those who lead this community.

Students here need the full assurance of physical, mental, and emotional safety like any other human being, especially after invasive occurrences like these. The fundamental values of the College are honesty, integrity, and respect. The commitment to these values needs to be stronger and more visible. Situations like these distract any student from what they’re here for: to learn. The action taken by students during and after these incidents is a reflection of their commitment towards the values outlined by the College and the ones our student body strives to uphold within this community.

These circumstances bring to light the need to reconsider the ways in which this administration responds to these situations by protecting and meeting the needs of its students. I write to make you aware of my fellow students’ concerns and to inform you that making good on your commitment to this college and your community is of the highest priority. I hope and expect that going forward, the entirety of administration would strive to be attentive and involved when incidents like these deeply impact our community. I hope that the conversation on how we can make amends for our community continues along with ways in which we can positively move forward to protect our students.

Sincerely,

Katie Carlson

