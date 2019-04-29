When I first got to Connecticut College four years ago I felt alone, underprepared, and like I had made a huge, huge mistake. I didn’t know anyone, I didn’t go to prep school, I didn’t play any sports, I wasn’t from Massachusetts, and I had never even met a WASP­– I was truly out of my element and I. Was. Scared.

I remember one of the first classes I took, a history class called Introduction to Globalization with Professor Chhabria, nearly destroying my young brain. I was pushed to my academic limits in this class and spent a ton of time stress crying about having to read 130+ pages of dense historical analysis within a two-day time span, all while trying to make and maintain friendships. Suffice to say, freshman year was not kind to me.

Looking back, the challenges I faced and fears I had about not fitting in or not being good enough all seem so trivial. But I think I’m able to see them that way because I did everything I could to face them head on and take them all as learning opportunities. I learned that sometimes it’s better to just shut up and listen. I learned that asking critical questions isn’t a bad thing. I learned that professors are way less stuck up than sitcoms make them out to be. I learned how important it was to find your voice and use it to stand up for what you believe in. I learned to run towards fear, because fear breeds further learning.

There’s no way I would have survived these four years without the friends I’ve made, and groups I’ve been a part of. Joining The Voice in sophomore year gave me a community of fellow nerds to stand up to powerful people with. Working with Dana, Saadya, Maia, and Price since I joined the group has been transformative and has created memories I will cherish forever. I’m hopeful that the incoming Editors in Chief, Jozette and Sophia, will continue the long tradition of speaking truth to power, and I have the utmost faith in them to do so.

Joining the improv group N2O in the same year gave me a safe space and a platform to be myself, make jokes, and take a break from the intense pressure of my schoolwork. I want to thank everyone that I’ve worked with in both of these groups for helping to push me professionally, intellectually, and comedically.

I also want to thank the incredible professors and staff members I’ve had the pleasure of studying with and learning from here at Conn, including Professor Chhabria, Professor Downs, Professor Canton, Professor Ivanov, Professor Etoke, Professor Martin (aka Dr. M), Professor Kane, and Professor Stock. They have all helped shape my worldview in innumerable ways and for that I am forever grateful. If you’re not graduating, I highly suggest taking a course with any of these talented teachers/wonderful people.

It’s surreal that my four years here are over and that I’ll no longer have weekly writers’ meetings for The Voice or dedicated time every week to meet up with my fellow N2O members and make dumb jokes, but I’m excited for the next chapter. •