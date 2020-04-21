What to Cook When the Shelves are Empty

Written by Elizabeth Berry• 11:29 pm• Arts, The Quarantine Diaries

Going to the grocery store is a privilege these days. My mom and I experiment with new supermarkets to avoid crowds and give some spice to our otherwise bland lives. We are fortunate enough to be healthy and have money to buy a reasonable amount of food each trip to Trader Joe’s or Wegman’s, but this is not the case for everyone. Those who are fearful that this is the apocalypse—which it very well may be—are purchasing twenty cans of beans and fifteen boxes of pasta each trip. This does not bode well for those who can only afford to buy the minimum.

With more time at home, many people are cooking meals from scratch and experimenting with new recipes to maximize that last package of flour. Food influencers such as Alison Roman (@alisoneroman) have taken to Instagram and other platforms to share ideas about how to cook during a pandemic. The sheer amount of recipes flooding social media can be overwhelming, especially when you attempt to buy the necessary ingredients to make bread from scratch and are instead welcomed at the grocery store by pea protein and goji berries.

For me, cooking and baking function as productive activities that release stress and anxiety about COVID-19. I am no Alison Roman or Bon Appetit chef, but when faced with random treasures found in the back of my pantry or freezer, creativity sparks. We all have to eat, so why not eat as well as we can?

Before I get into three fail safe recipes, I want to briefly outline how I stock my fridge and pantry. Obviously, this depends on what I can find at the grocery store (and the expiration dates of items already in my kitchen), but my main advice is to have variety and try your best to stick with what you would normally eat––that way those who are allergic to certain foods can still have access to allergen friendly brands.

I typically go shopping once or twice a week, always with a list in hand. We make sure to buy as much fresh fruit and vegetables as possible. Having eggs, tuna fish, nut butters, and beans on hand for protein is a helpful tip. I have also been experimenting with plant-based frozen protein alternatives like Beyond Sausage. Stock up on bread, cereal, oatmeal, nuts, and other snacks you enjoy. Next is replenishing any baking supplies you may need like flour or sugar, as well as dairy or non-dairy products. This list looks different for everyone, but shopping with an idea in mind about what you are going to prepare that week is more productive than buying 20 boxes of Cheerios.

To hear from another perspective, Elyce Afrifa ‘22 recommends “stocking up on rice and pasta and canned goods. Although everyone has that same idea, so many meals can be made from it and for cheap.”

The first recipe I would like to share was introduced to me by one of my roommates who also (briefly) studied abroad in Bologna. Faced with several overripe bananas and a desire to procrastinate our Italian reading, we (separately) made a batch of “healthy breakfast cookies.” I have seen many versions of this recipe all over the internet–, proving the cookies’ adaptability and that they can be a breakfast or dessert. The foundation is two overripe bananas and one cup of rolled oats (one banana to ½ cup of oats). From there, you can add a tablespoon or two of cocoa powder, ground cinnamon, walnuts, chocolate chips, dried fruit, or peanut butter––basically whatever you have in your pantry. Mash the bananas with a fork and add in the oats and all the goodies you have decided to add to the mix. Use a spoon to form cookies and place on a lined baking sheet. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. And voila! Congratulations, you are a chef.

In addition to bananas and rolled oats, I continue to be able to find eggs in the grocery stores. Thus, my next recipe is frittata. Disclaimer: I am following no recipe, this is more of a creative free write. But then again, that seems to be the new style for amateur cooks and chefs alike these days. For roughly six servings, set aside 8 eggs, salt, and pepper. From there, it is all about improvisation. My recommendation is to choose one item from the following categories. The first is flavor: either use 1 shallot (crushed), 3 cloves of garlic (crushed), or a teaspoon of garlic/onion powder. Choose a leafy green like spinach or kale, or whatever you have available. Next is the fun part: pick your veggies! You can’t go wrong with tomatoes of any shape or size, but also feel free to experiment with mushrooms or zucchini. You can buy these veggies fresh, or frozen. If you are a lucky soul who can digest dairy, you can also add in shredded mozzarella cheese or feta/goat cheese. I have been experimenting with dairy free cheese, so I try to use up the remainder of this stash when I make frittata.

Once you have selected your ingredients, preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium sized bowl, whisk together the eggs with your cheese of choice and season with salt and pepper. If you are using garlic or onion powder, add this in now. In a large skillet over medium heat, add two tablespoons of olive oil (or whatever oil you have available) and crushed garlic or shallot if using. Cook until soft and then add in any vegetables which take longer to cook,like mushrooms, zucchini, or kale. Cook these for 5 minutes and then add the faster- cooking veggies if using spinach and tomatoes. Season again with salt and pepper if desired. Pour egg mixture into pan and top with more cheese if desired, even a softer cheese like ricotta. Transfer pan to oven and bake until eggs are set, about 15 to 20 minutes. This can be breakfast, lunch, or dinner––the perfect versatile dish for quarantine.

I would be remiss if I did not include some kind of pasta recipe in this article. I don’t know about you, but pasta of literally any kind whatsoever is my comfort food. Honestly, you could just boil a box of pasta and call it a day, but I challenge you to experiment. Personally, I have noticed pasta shelves emptying faster than anything else. This results in me buying lentil based pasta alternatives or frozen gnocchi from Trader Joe’s––all good options! My mom loathes pesto, but I adore it, so depending on which side you fall on this may recipe may not be for you. However, I chose pesto as the sauce for whatever pasta you buy as it is again very malleable. You can add spinach, kale, or arugula to the mix, or sub it for fresh basil. If you are lactose intolerant or don’t want to buy cheese that will expire faster than you can eat it, soaking cashews overnight or using nutritional yeast are perfect alternatives. You can also roast broccoli and tomatoes and add them on top, or toss in chicken sausage or turkey meatballs to add more protein––whatever you have at your disposal.

For the pesto you will need 1 cup of raw cashews soaked overnight (or ¼ cup nutritional yeast or parmesan cheese), ⅓ cup olive oil, 2 cups of fresh basil (or spinach/kale/arugula plus 1 to 2 tablespoons dried basil), 4 cloves of garlic, black pepper, salt, and 4 tablespoons water. Blend (or mash with a mortar and pestle) all of the ingredients together and mix with pasta.

Don’t be fooled, eating ice cream out of the container, finishing a whole bag of pretzels, or heating up a can of soup may be the move on some days. On others, cooking is a saving grace.

