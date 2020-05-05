Bob Dylan is Staying Busy in Isolation

Written by Elizabeth Berry• 2:29 pm• Arts, The Quarantine Diaries • 22 Comments

If you are looking for a new and innovative way to spend your quarantine, you may want to peruse the neverending Wikipedia page on Bob Dylan. Or, if you are feeling particularly motivated, listen to his new 17-minute song: “Murder Most Foul.”

Speculated to be part of Dylan’s most recent 2012 album Tempest, the song is primarily a meditation on JFK’s assassination in 1963. But even a first listen reveals other themes at play. While the somber piano in the background sways the listener to sleep, the steady rhythm allows the audience to focus on the lyrics. I will warn you though: when you think you have reached the last stanza, you will check the time and realize that it’s only been 10 minutes and 52 seconds. Only.

At first, it may seem that our friend Bob is delivering a history lesson in his version of Hank Green’s Crash Course —although at a slower pace. And I will be honest that this conversational style is not my favorite version of Dylan; it’s more talk-y, less sing-y. On a first listen I hear notes of past songs, especially “Desolation Row”—another long work of Dylan’s. Even his tone remains the same, at least compared to his most recent work as in Tempest. I prefer Dylan’s earlier phases—Blood on the Tracks has been a particular go-to when I get in the car to drive nowhere. But preferences aside, “Murder Most Foul” is an epic which reminds us of the sheer talent in a singular body and the power of music to help us mortals during times of struggle and hardship…to quote a phrase.

I shall now begin my English major-style analysis of the song, but this is a disclaimer that a) I cannot cover the entire song in a single article b) I will definitely miss references and musical theory elements, please forgive me, and, c) my thoughts are my thoughts and not the only interpretation out there. That is what makes Dylan’s poetry so enamoring—it can take on a new meaning for each person, each listen.

As previously stated, Dylan begins the song describing the assassination of America’s beloved president on “a dark day in Dallas, November ‘63,” when Lee Harvey Oswald “blew off his head while he was still in the car.” The first two stanzas set the scene, but from there Dylan goes on several unconnected tangents. He also throws in various oxymorons such as “good day to be livin’ and a good day to die,” and “thousands were watching, no one saw a thing.” Both these phrases indicate that “Murder Most Foul” is not just talking about the death of JFK, but also the deaths of thousands of people that are reported every week because of the coronavirus outbreak. JFK’s death becomes a symbol for America’s soul which the nation is still searching for: “I said the soul of a nation been torn away / And it’s beginning to go into a slow decay.” If the U.S. lost its soul over fifty years ago, it seems almost irretrievable given the current circumstances.

Throughout the song, Dylan makes reference to various artists and celebrities including Wolfman Jack, Billy Joel, the Eagles, and Marilyn Monroe. The reference that meant most to me—as I am your basic fake classic rock fan—is: “Hush, little children, you’ll understand / The Beatles are comin’, they’re gonna hold your hand.” I challenge everyone reading this now to put on “Twist and Shout” and dance around your room. If you don’t feel slightly better after, I will buy you mozzarella sticks from Cro when we are back on campus.

Not only does Dylan talk about an assassination that still haunts the Nation, but also deeper issues which continue to remain entrenched in our society. Lyrics including “blackface singer, whiteface clown” and “Up in the red light district, they’ve got cop on the beat / Living in a nightmare on Elm Street” signify the racial tensions and inequality present in the sixties and still present now. “Murder Most Foul” is not the first song Dylan has sung about injustice —see “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll.”

These injustices retain relevance in the current pandemic we are living through. Simon Vozick-Levinson writes in his Rolling Stone article “Murder Most Foul’ Is the Bob Dylan Song We Need Right Now” that the song “is really about the ways that music can comfort us in times of national trauma. When everything in the world seems wrong, a favorite song can be the only thing that makes sense.”

In the Vulture article “Bob Dylan’s New JFK Assination Epic Couldn’t Be More Prescient,” Craig Jenkins explains that the nation is now huddling around the radio as they had decades ago, begging for someone to say that what they are hearing is a dream. Music has the power to shift your mood and transport you to a different reality where you can imagine dancing and belting the lyrics to our favorite tunes.

The song ends with Dylan ironically singing: “Play ‘Murder Most Foul.’” I suggest you do. What else do you have to do anyway? •

