From Camel to Comet

Ryan Petti ’20. Photo Courtesy of Ryan Petti.

As the 2019-2020 academic year comes to a close, many of Conn’s graduating seniors will be taking the next step and moving on from New London. However, Ryan Petti ‘20, has put a hold on entering the conventional workforce, as he has recently signed a contract to play professional hockey in France. In August, Petti will join the Meudon Comets of the French Second Division after recently finishing his collegiate career with the Camels.

Petti, a native of Tewksbury, Massachusetts, attended local public schools before taking a post-graduate year at Phillips Exeter Academy. As an Economics major with a minor in Government, Petti was granted NESCAC All-Academic honors during all four of his years at Conn. During his senior season, the team captain was also named to the NESCAC All-sportsmanship team. Throughout his career, Petti tallied 68 points.

Despite never taking a French class at Conn, Petti feels that the college has prepared him to take on this big transition in other ways. “The teachers and faculty definitely molded me into a better student, which made me more aware, outgoing, and pushed me out of my comfort zone many times,” proclaimed Petti. During his time at Conn, which were “the best four years of [his] life”, Petti simply “grew as a person”. Now, due in part to his time as a Camel, Ryan says he is ready for the next step in his life. On the hockey side, the former team captain was shaped into the player he is today by his coaches and teammates. “When I came into Conn, I wouldn’t say I was a complete player yet,” admitted Petti. However, by the time his fourth and final season concluded, he “left with every aspect of [his] game improved.” In all, “I am a pretty balanced player and Conn helped me become that player,” concluded Petti.

Following the end of his winter-sport season and the first half of the spring semester, Petti went home for spring break and continued applying for jobs in the finance industry. However, after seeing his older brother working from home due to the impact of COVID-19, he realized that with the rest of his life to join the workforce and hockey fresh on his mind, it was not yet time to hang up the skates for an office job. After that realization, Petti contacted an agent and began searching abroad for an organization to fulfill his ambitions. While Meudon Hockey Club showed the initial interest, Petti was mutually attracted to the organization because of its location, ambition, and the opportunity it provided to travel both within France and to the rest of Europe.

As returning Conn students make their way back to campus in the fall, Petti will be making the move to Meudon, a suburb of Paris, to begin his professional career with the Comets. The soon to be graduate senior signed a one year contract, with an option for an additional year. He will be one of five Americans joining the team, as four other recent graduate college hockey players will be following a similar path. The Comets compete in France’s Second Division, and following a strong last season and the addition of Petti, they are looking to gain promotion to the top French division during the upcoming year.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has put the world of sports on hold, Petti is hopeful that his season, which starts in the fall, will not be affected. As his season coincides with the start of fall sports at Conn, the Camel athletic community is hoping that students, past and present, will be able to continue their athletic endeavors on time. Leading up to his move to Meudon, Petti is looking to touch up on his French this summer so he can “at least order at a restaurant.” •

