Spring 2020 SGA Class Council Election Results

Written by Student Government Association• 1:32 pm• News, SGA

The past few weeks have been jam-packed with campaigns and elections for our student body. In fact, this year marks one of the most crowded nominations in SGA history. Perhaps this is due to the effects of COVID-19, which have led students to want to be more involved in the campus community. (Or maybe it’s because we all have more time to burn.) In any case, SGA is excited to see a high-level of engagement from the student body.

In an effort to fuel transparency, SGA has decided to release the results of the recent Class Council elections to The College Voice. This election opened Saturday, April 25 and ran until Wednesday, April 29. The results were announced on Thursday, April 30. In many cases, the elections came down to just a few votes as represented by a required runoff election for the Class of 2022 Honor Council Representatives.

The results for each class year are listed below. This data includes the total number of voters, the vote count for each candidate, and the vote count total expressed as a percentage. Thank you to all who ran and participated, and, as always, please reach out to SGA with any questions, comments, or concerns at [email protected].

Class of 2021 Elections – 259 Total Votes

Class of 2022 Elections – 275 Total Votes

Class of 2022 Honor Council Runoff Election – See Below

Class of 2023 Elections – 270 Total Votes

(Visited 49 times, 3 visits today)

[mc4wp_form id="5878"]