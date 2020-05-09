Embracing Uncertainty

Written by Hannah Noyes• 1:01 am• Editorials, Senior Editorial

An exceptional disruption to the Spring semester of 2020 brought us to a jolting halt. As our heads continue to spin, desperately trying to comprehend and adapt to this ever-changing situation, we are left to grapple with the duality of simultaneously being on pause while having to move forward.

The shift to remote learning is perhaps one of the harshest reminders to not take things for granted. Let’s face it, college is so much more than the time spent in class. College is where significant connections and friendships are made, where leadership and communication skills flourish, where everyone has the chance to start again, to try new things, and to grow from all of it. Conn’s small campus provides such a unique opportunity to enjoy a thriving community, within which familiar faces are seen daily, and moments for both socializing and solitude present themselves in abundance. The College Voice is one of the many ways I chose to become involved with this community. Being part of the team has proven to be a meaningful experience. Throughout my time with this encouraging group of peers, I was repeatedly impressed by the passion and dedication everyone contributed to each issue. Serving as both a writer and an editor reinforced the importance of teamwork, individual expression, speaking the truth, and providing a voice for those who feel they do not have one.

While you may not fully “find your voice” during your time in college, both conscious and subconscious steps are made towards this growth. These steps can take the form of learning to eat alone, saying hi to classmates outside of class, dancing like nobody’s watching, and taking breaks. Regardless of how much work has been accomplished in a day, let this serve as a gentle reminder that productivity is not limited to academics. Strolling in the Arbo alone (or with friends) is productive, visiting your favorite campus coffee shop is productive, rearranging your room for the tenth time is productive. I cannot emphasize enough the importance of taking time for yourself, an exercise that can begin in college and develop with you over the course of a lifetime.

Oftentimes I would feel as though I was “missing out” when I chose to take time for myself by staying in for the night and would harbor feelings of regret for doing so. Now that partaking in events on campus is no longer an option, I cannot help being filled with remorse. However, in keeping with not taking things for granted, I see the importance in rejecting these feelings of regret. Whether you were able to participate in the activities you wanted to or not, everything that went into your years at Conn matters and holds importance. Instead, use those moments of regret as future reminders to say yes, to try something new and gain a different perspective.

In alignment with missed opportunities is the question many seniors ask themselves: what is my “camel moment”? Do I even have one? I’d like to put your minds at ease when it comes to doubting the existence of your camel moment; in reality, it is the sum of the seemingly endless nights spent with friends, the times you met with professors for coffee and engaged in sincere conversation, the nights you may have spent in the library, and all the times in between. It is the shared sense of pride when we see our peers performing on stage, on the court, on the track and beyond. Rather than worrying about having your “camel moment” before your time at Conn has come to an end, get caught up in the moment instead. Say yes to opportunities big and small, go to office hours, attend guest lectures. The expansive network of professors, faculty, and staff are there to support you and remind you of how incredibly capable you are of reaching your goals. I am so grateful for the professors I had who truly invested themselves in my learning and growth not only as a student but as an individual.

How do we move forward when so much appears to be on pause? We must welcome uncertainty. Senior year (pandemic or no pandemic) is a time of celebration, excitement, and accomplishment. Everyone is facing varying levels of precariousness, an inevitable byproduct of our exit from the academic world and entrance into the unpredictability of life. Now more than ever, this feeling of instability looms. While often framed as an obstacle, insecurity ought to be embraced. In fact, nothing is certain, nothing is guaranteed. Rather than sitting in fear of it, I encourage those who are struggling with the “what’s next” component of life to become comfortable with this level of vulnerability. I am confident that by having uncertainty on your side, you open yourself to a multitude of potential opportunities. It’s just up to you which ones you’ll embark on.

Now is the time to bask in all of the uncertainty. We will be stronger because of it. Here’s to the Conn memory cache that each of us holds, and to the ones that have yet to be made. Thank you for everything CC.

