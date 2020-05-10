Speak Up and Use Your Voice

Written by Sophia Angele-Kuehn• 9:03 am• Editorials, Senior Editorial

Photo Courtesy of Sophia Angele-Kuehn.

I joined The Voice just like any first-year student looking to join a community after being ripped away from their home. I figured that my two years of being a writer for my high school newspaper would be enough experience to write for a college publication.

I was wrong. But that made me stay and try harder.

Once I started attending meetings and writing timid articles about everything from Hurricane Hermine to the Greer Music Library, I couldn’t help but get sucked into The Voice. After the first meeting of the semester, I sent an email to the then-EIC Aparna Gopalan telling her that I had noticed that past issues of The Voice only had a couple photos, and that I was interested in contributing some of my photography.

Aparna was enthusiastic and supportive, and got me in touch with the Arts Editors Max and George. Not long after, I became Creative Director.

Cue another awkward but invaluable lesson.

When Margaret Atwood came to Conn that November, no one was reporting on it for The Voice. I stepped up and reported on the event, even though I had never read any of Atwood’s books. By the end of the night, after Margaret Atwood signed my newly purchased copy of The Handmaiden’s Tale, I told her that I wanted to be an author too. (Virtual cry in embarrassment.) But something good came out of it. On the night before my birthday, Blanche Boyd emailed me to say how she read my article in The Voice, and that she wanted to invite me to take one of her creative writing classes in the spring. I sent her a gushing email with six exclamation points. (Another cry.) Who would have known that four years later, after submitting my narrative nonfiction honors thesis under her advising, that I’d be slightly closer to that naïve dream of being a published author?

All of that is meant to remind you to use your voice if you want to get involved. Speak up if you want to see something changed — especially if that change includes yourself. Reach out to your mentors and club leaders if you’re struggling with your work, with your classes, or with finding your place in the world. If you don’t get what you want, take pride in the fact that you’ve spoken up for yourself. What better place to start taking ownership of your life than in college?

This year, I had the honor of being put into the same position that Aparna was in. While Jozette and I juggled communicating with editors, the executive board, writers, layout designers and photographers, we also received countless emails from students who asked us if they could write about something that they’re passionate about. Surprisingly, even though the entire world came crashing down due to COVID-19, we heard even more from students who wanted to share a bit of their wisdom and ideas to benefit the entire community. Every time that we heard a student’s voice, we were reminded of how important The Voice is. Thanks to you, finishing my senior year as co-editor-in-chief has been a fulfilling, full-circle experience.

Organizing the publication of a biweekly newspaper wasn’t always a dream. Journalism isn’t easy — especially when you’re a full-time college student. However, you have been an excellent, stimulating, intelligent team. Without you and your voluntary hard work, we couldn’t have written, edited and published twelve eye-catching issues, created a new website, upgraded our social media presence, and improved our credibility on campus and beyond. During the bustle of the year, we sometimes forget to remind each another how vital they are to the success of the whole. So, I want to take this time to tell you that we appreciate you, and that we need you.

You contributed many excellent ideas that The Voice didn’t have the chance to carry out at the end of the year. With that said, I can’t wait to find out how The Voice will improve in the coming year under the brilliant, strong tour de force of Jozette.

I am going to miss you all so, so much. Remember — use your voice now. You never know if you’ll get another chance.

