A Letter to Fellow First Years

Written by Emma Goodwin• 12:54 pm• Opinions

Dear Fellow First-Years,

I’m sure I speak for every first-year student when I say that this is not the way that I expected to begin college. I could not foresee that I would spend my last few days at home packing not only dorm essentials and a semester’s worth of clothes, but also several of my favorite face masks and a generous supply of hand sanitizer. Never in my wildest dreams did I anticipate that I would need to be tested for a virus upon my arrival to campus, and twice per week after that. I never could have imagined all of the rules and regulations that have characterized my first few weeks at Conn. But, here I am. Or, I should say, here we are.

In this time of immense uncertainty, I find solace in the fact that I am surrounded by people who are going through the exact same things that I am. As first-year student Lucie Bernheim states, “everyone had plans and ideas of what life would be like” at college. “It can be frustrating to have classes online and not get the ‘full’ college experience,” she continues, but “at the same time, I’m not alone in this feeling, and considering the circumstances, it’s not too bad.” If I had to identify a silver lining in starting college under these circumstances, I would say that it has fostered a strong sense of community among the class of 2024. Never in my life have I felt so connected to people I have just met.

Additionally, these circumstances have reinforced my college decision. I have felt completely safe and supported at Conn. Our institution’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been impressive, to say the least. From the rigorous testing program, to the phased safety protocols, to the complete reimagination of the first-year experience, it’s hard to believe that administrators, faculty, and staff would have taken on such a daunting project if they didn’t care about the students. Whenever I feel unsatisfied, I remember the hard work that so many people have done to get us here.

Conn is doing everything it can to make this year the best possible for first-year students. That being said, there is only so much that the College can do. Our first-year experience is going to be what we make of it. I believe that Conn has set a good example of the responsible and positive attitudes that each individual student needs to adopt in order for this year to be safe and successful. I encourage my fellow first-years, and all students and members of the Conn community, to make the best of this situation, safely.

I know that this is easier said than done, so I would like to share some tips. First and foremost, follow the rules. It should go without saying that everyone’s adherence to the safety guidelines is essential for our collective health and safety. Remember to take a break from the virtual world. Getting out of your dorm in between online classes and events, even if you’re simply walking to the dining hall to pick up lunch, will do you good. First-year student Juliette Chait has been “going on walks around campus and finding cool places in the arbo to hang out.” This can also be a great way to make new friends. Chait suggests “meeting people for dinner on the green (socially-distanced, of course) to have a balanced social life.” Even if you can’t meet people in person, take advantage of social media and virtual engagement opportunities. Jenn Bloom ‘24 says she has “been going to Hillel every week, which has been nice.” It’s also extremely important to take time for yourself. Whether that be working out, watching your favorite TV show, or catching up on sleep, do things that keep you sane. Bernheim says she does this by allowing herself “time to read a book or listen to music.” Lastly, don’t forget to stay connected with family and friends from home – they miss you, and they want to know how you’re doing.

The sentiment that college is what you make of it is always true, but this year, it strikes an even bigger chord. The reality is, none of us know what life at Connecticut College was like before COVID-19, so we have nothing to compare it to. This is just how college is for us. We don’t know what we’re missing out on; it’s just different from our expectations. So, have an open mind, get out of your comfort zone, and embrace the weirdness.

