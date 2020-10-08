We Still Wear Masks in Phase Yellow

Written by Amanda Sanders• 12:21 pm• News

Connecticut College

If you’re a student at Connecticut College, then you’re no stranger to email blasts from Dean of Students, Victor Arcelus. On Sept. 10, students received an email from the Dean stating that as of that day, Conn had shifted “from Alert Level 3 (Orange) to Alert Level 2 (Yellow).” Cool.

What does that actually mean though?

First of all, this means that no students are in onboarding quarantine. All students have completed their 6-14 days of move-in-related quarantine and our on-campus COVID-19 cases are at a manageable level.

The largest change from Alert Level Orange, which Conn started the semester in, and Alert Level Yellow was that Connecticut College was able to shift back to in-person classes for the first time since early March. On Friday, Sept. 11, students were spotted throughout the day wearing backpacks and masks while walking into different academic buildings to meet professors and classmates face-to-face.

Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 16, another change included dining areas such as the Crozier-Williams 1962 room, Jane Addams (J.A.), and Harris beginning to offer buffet-style meals again. Previously dining halls were only offering meals that were pre-packaged. While the food items being served have not changed, they are now more customizable. Students are able to tell dining-hall staff, who stand behind Plexiglass walls, what specific items they would like from that day’s menu, minimizing food waste. This buffet-style however, is only for hot food. Sandwiches and salads are still pre-packaged as are fruits and snacks. While students cannot yet eat indoors, this new way of receiving meals is a small but meaningful advancement. “It’s just really nice to get another taste of normalcy [in regards to the dining hall’s new buffets]. I feel like it’s been so long since I was able to actually engage in something that felt like I was living somewhat in a time before [coronavirus]. Just walking in and seeing people really lit up my day,” stated Josh Moylan ‘23 when he was spotted walking out of Cro with hot food.

Furthermore, as stated in a recent email by the College’s Assistant Athletic Director Matt Mancini, the Higdon Fitness Center reopened its doors on Thursday, Sept 17. All students following the College’s testing protocols will be able to reserve 45-minute time slots to use the Athletic Center. If you’d like to work out for longer than 45 minutes, you would need to book a second time slot, leave the facility for cleaning purposes and then re-enter. Faculty and staff members are currently prohibited from using the facilities. Students are able to select from treadmills, bikes, ellipticals, steppers, and various weight machines. The free weights will still not be available. All students must wear a mask while using the equipment. However, that is not the only safety measure being put into place. After entering the building, you will need to show your reservation, your CoVerified “clear” status, and your Camel ID to the staff member working at the Athletic Center. You also must get your temperature taken. Athletic equipment will be wiped down by those using the machines. This will be monitored by Athletic Center staff members. The facilities will be closed twice on weekdays and once per weekend day so that all high-touch areas and equipment can be thoroughly cleaned. Equipment will also be cleaned before the Center opens each day.

Another smaller change to Conn’s coronavirus rules is that now students are allowed to have a passenger in their car with them. Previously while in Alert Level Orange, drivers were only able to have passengers in their cars who were their roommates or housemates (people sharing an apartment or home, not an on-campus “pod”). Now, drivers may have another person in their car as long as they are both wearing masks and keep car windows open for ventilation.

These new options for Conn students are certainly small and exciting victories in the College’s fight against Covid-19. For us to continue getting such privileges and to get back to “normal,” we must continue to be safe while at Conn. Wash your hands, get tested, and wear your mask. Masks only work if everyone wears one. If you’re not eating, keep your mask on, whether you’re outdoors doing a reading for class or indoors talking to a friend who lives on your floor. Only through continuing with these procedures can we eventually reach Alert Level Green.

