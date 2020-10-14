Home Sweet Home: The Remote Student Experience

Written by Catja Christensen• 7:38 pm• Opinions • One Comment

As the end of the first module of classes draws near, many students prepare for a schedule shift following finals. For some students, however, their schedules have shifted even more significantly; remote students around the country and the world have grappled with attending completely virtual classes, navigating time differences, and missing the physical campus community: their second homes. I spoke with Lovisa Werner ‘22, Lea Almasso ‘23, and Gordon Caldwell ‘24 to learn more about their experiences so far.

Each made the decision to study remotely based on many factors, such as travel, finances, lifestyle, and practicality. For Lovisa, traveling back to her home in Stockholm, Sweden in the spring was nerve-wracking; flights were canceled, and international travel was hazardous due to health risks. “I felt like during times like this, I wanted to spend more time with my family,” she said. “There have also been statements from the Swedish government about not advising travels to the United States right now, and the flights have been very limited.” Similarly, Lea, studying from her home in Jordan, felt that traveling to the US was not worth the troubles and risks. Initially intending on returning to campus, she changed her mind when she received the new schedule and saw that most of her classes were remote. “It was a smart decision financially because I saved on travel, food, and dorm expenses,” which underscores the major factors that concern students.

The limited campus food options were one reason that Gordon returned home to Redding, Conn after beginning the semester on campus. “There wasn’t much to do,” he recalls. “Everything had to be online, and it felt like the only socializing that wasn’t just sitting on Tempel Green was on Zoom.” First-years like Gordon have been especially impacted by the restrictions on campus, as meeting new people and getting involved in clubs and activities is more difficult than in years past. “I miss being able to talk to new people, even with the restrictions,” he noted. With online Orientation and virtual FYS common experiences, many first-years have struggled to foster deep friendships past Zoom squares or distanced meetings outside, and as the weather grows colder, meetups will only grow more difficult. These limitations in tandem with homesickness and overall transitioning to college life result in some on-campus students feeling that remote learning may be a better option for them.

Lea had her first year abruptly cut short in the spring, and now that she is studying remotely, she said, “I feel like I’m missing out on a huge chunk of my college experience by not being with my friends on campus, but I know this is a hard time for everyone, and I’m thankful that I am able to take classes online.” Lovisa has embraced the highs and lows of social media, noting that seeing all of the pictures and videos on social media can dampen her mood. She reflected, “I found it very important to acknowledge those feelings and be open about them. Once I started talking about it more to friends and family, I found ways to turn those sad feelings into something good and hopeful.” Zoom has become a “best friend,” as she not only uses it for classes but also to stay connected to friends and the campus community.

The transition to remote learning has been relatively smooth for all three, and, as Lea pointed out, the spring semester allowed for students and faculty to adapt to online learning resources. Although there are still occasional technology mishaps, the faculty have been accommodating for students in various circumstances. Lovisa tackles a 6 hour time difference, while Lea grapples with a 7-hour difference. For Lovisa, “[professors] have frequently checked in to make sure I can access everything from home… and have even made extra office hours in the morning, especially for students in other time zones.”. Lea observed that the spring semester prepared her for starting the year remotely, but the time differences have strained her productivity because she is tired during the day and must adjust to new deadlines. “Due dates tend to be confusing because I live in a very different time zone, meaning if something is due at midnight, it’s due at 7 AM for me. Sometimes, I miscalculate and end up missing deadlines.” In addition to academics, she notes that clubs, applications, and meetings have been difficult to balance, saying, “Not being on campus and trying to stay engaged is really hard!” Conversely to the two, Gordon does not have a time difference to consider, and the transition has been easier for him. “It’s just school, but instead of being in person, you just stare at a computer.”

Student engagement for all three has been significantly limited, but they remain hopeful for the future. They all concur that although online learning has been manageable, being back on a traditional campus is more desirable. Nonetheless, classes shouldn’t just be “manageable;” many students chose to attend Conn because of the resources and benefits of living on a residential campus, and remote learning only provides the basics for education. Regarding the new schedule, Lea said, “If I am not able to go back to campus, I still hope that we have full semester classes because module classes feel very rushed.” She is determined to keep up with her education as best she can, but she also admitted, “Honestly, I don’t think I’ll be able to continue with remote classes because they don’t feel genuine.” The uncertainty of the global situation makes planning for the future feel even more intangible, and remote learning may continue for longer than students desire. Gordon said that “I would love for it to be a normal college experience, but that’s probably not going to be the case for a long time,” which is an unfortunate reality for many first-years starting out with an unconventional college experience. “My dream or biggest hope would be to be able to go back to campus,” Lovisa confessed. “I miss being on campus and spending time with friends. I hope that the state of the world might be a bit more stable regarding the pandemic. It is hard to say, who knows where we will be in January? It is difficult, I think, to live in this uncertainty. If I have to do another semester remote, then I will. However, my hope is to be back on campus.”

At the midpoint of this first semester, the uncertainty is palpable: COVID cases are rising on campus, and Dean Victor Arcelus sends out constant emails containing data on the campus situation and the impacts students have on the New London community. Though the campus was off to a hopeful start, these updates question how sustainable the regulations are and if we will ever be able to return to a “normal” college lifestyle. Surveys regarding plans for the Spring semester allow students to express their frustrations to the administration, but desires to return to campus and regain freedoms are so dependent on the global health crisis. International students will have to consider their own country’s guidelines in addition to the US government, and travel expenses may not be worth it if Conn cannot offer the same benefits of in-person learning as in the past. Additionally, remote students lack the community engagement and socialization that is just as important to college life as academics, and Zoom events can only provide so much connection. Only time will tell, but for students both on and off-campus, all we can do is focus on our studies and stay safe. Taking precautions and following the CDC COVID guidelines are key to ensuring a better, healthier future and a return to in-person learning. If we prove that we can manage our campus bubble, we may be able to reunite with all of our remote students and welcome them back home. •

