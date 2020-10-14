The Debate Debacle: Unpacking the First Presidential Debate

Written by Elora Roy• 1:33 pm• News

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

Interruptions, misleading claims, childish bickering, and missed opportunities characterized the first presidential debate of 2020: another unfortunate night for the history books. Presidential debates serve an important role in communicating candidates’ views on current political issues to the public; the first televised debate was held in 1960 between Kennedy and Nixon, and by 1976, they became an American tradition. The events of a recent Tuesday night, however, invoked chaos in lieu of clarity, and disgraced the decades-old custom. Between petty jabs at character and exaggerated statistics from both candidates, one of the most shocking moments of the night came at Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy.

When asked by moderator Chris Wallace whether he outright condemns white supremacist groups, Trump “continued to say words, and to say nothing.” A summary of the full exchange is as follows:

Wallace: “Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say they need to stand down?”

Trump: “Sure, I’m willing to do that. But I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing. I’m willing to do anything. I want to see peace.”

Wallace: “Well, then, do it, sir.”

Biden: “Say it. Do it. Say it.”

Trump: “What do you want to call them? Give me a name, give me a name.”

Wallace: “White supremacists.”

Biden: “The Proud Boys.”

Trump: “Proud Boys, stand back, and stand by.”

In a time of long overdue awakenings over racial injustice, our president has prioritized his own desire for reelection over calling out extremist groups. His call to “stand back, and stand by” was perceived by members of the Proud Boys as permission to continue committing acts of violence. Many members of this far right, Western chauvinistic group are known Trump supporters and rejoiced over his comments on Twitter. In response to Trump’s comment that “somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left,” Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes wrote, “Yes sir, Proud Boys standing by.” Knowing that racial unrest is rocking the very roots of our nation, and that such violent, extremist groups idealize Trump’s lack of disapproval, it is absolutely imperative that he watch his words at least once. Wallace’s question left no room for interpretation, but Trump’s priorities lay with preserving the few votes from violent individuals rather than fundamental humanity.

While groups like the Proud Boys might seem too radical to be an immediate threat to national security, the F.B.I. director has stated that “racially motivated violent extremism,” primarily from white supremacists, constitute a majority of domestic terrorism threats. Although this election has been competitive, it is quite hypocritical for a president who prides himself on law and order to stoop to depending on ballots casted by potential terrorists. Additionally, downplaying these threats is both misleading and dangerous. It perpetuates the tendency for the public to remain complacent that racism no longer exists in America, and enables these extremist groups to continue committing horrific acts of violence.

Ultimately, the issue with Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacy is not because left-wing “anti-fascists” are truly more dangerous, or that right-wing “racially motivated” violence will most certainly destroy this nation. The fundamental problem with his remarks lies with misusing his voice. On Trump’s interruptions throughout the debate, Megan Garber writes in the Atlantic, that they say “with blunt efficiency, that your voice is not as important as the voice of the person who is talking over you.” Over the course of the night, Trump silenced the necessary voices of his moderator, who sought to ensure a fair conversation, his opponent, without whom debate and discourse would be impossible, and the American people, without which there can be no president, and no power or platform to abuse. He had but one chance to interrupt the voice of hatred, but he blew away the opportunity. •

