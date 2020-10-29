Our Non-Mask Wearing POTUS

Written by Grace Robinson• 11:35 am• News

On Oct. 2, most woke up to the news that both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. At 74 years old, President Trump is in the most vulnerable age group for the virus. The following day, the president was flown into Walter Reed hospital, where he stayed for treatment until Oct. 5.

For many people, this news came with a spoonful of irony.

Due to President Trump’s history of anti-mask rhetoric and misleading the public, many found irony in his diagnosis. Back in April, Trump relayed the CDC’s message urging people to wear face coverings. While making a statement about his own decision to wear a mask, Trump announced that he doesn’t “think [he’s] going to be doing it” and went on to say that the decision for others should be voluntary. In the first 2020 Presidential Debate, President Trump alludes to why he doesn’t feel a mask is necessary in that setting: “I’ll put a mask on, ya know, when I think I need it. Tonight as an example everyones had a test and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to […] When needed, I wear masks.” Then, three days later, Trump disproves his own reasoning with his positive case.

If anyone thought that his own sickness would somber the president’s attitude towards the virus, they were gravely mistaken. During and even after his COVID-19 treatment, Trump continues to mislead the public on the severity of the virus using his own privileged experience as a guaranteed experience for others who may contract Covid-19. From Walter Reed Hospital, the president made frequent Tweets, one of which stated, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” This Tweet can be seen as a form of reassurance to his base of supporters, many of whom have protested wearing masks in the last few months. His fierce reassurance could be an attempt at maintaining his current supporters. A decision to retract his current stance on wearing masks could mean a loss of a significant portion of his supporters. For this reason he downplayed his own hospital visit caused by the virus. Trump’s fear of losing his support base so close to the 2020 Presidential election has seeped into his policies. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), is in charge of creating policies for companies to follow to ensure the safety of their workers. With many Americans employed as essential workers, OSHA should be at the forefront of safety protocols at businesses, but they have done very little. OSHA has emphasized that mask wearing is optional, when they should be deeming it mandatory. Where they have the authority to provide protection for frontline workers, they only give suggestions and an emphasis on their optionality.

Continuing his pattern of hypocrisy, one of the drugs which contributed to President Trump’s treatment was tested with a “cell line [that was] originally derived from the kidney tissue of” an aborted cell.” Though there was no fetus cell in the final drug, the fact that it was developed using a fetal cell goes directly against the Trump administration’s own end to government-funded research on fetus cells. Though they said “government-funded research by universities that involves fetal tissue can continue… [they will be] subject to additional scrutiny.” Many were in outrage as the drug Trump used was in direct violation of his administration’s own policy. The Trump administration issued a statement claiming that they were not in violation of their policy since the fetus was aborted prior to the policy being in place.

“The Administration’s policy on the use of human fetal tissue from elective abortions in research specifically excluded ‘already-established (as of June 5, 2019) human fetal cell lines,” the official said. “Thus, a product made using extant cell lines that existed before June 5, 2019 would not implicate the Administration’s policy.’”

On Oct. 11 during a campaign rally, Trump announced to the audience that he was immune to the COVID-19 virus. This is incorrect. Though it is no surprise, Trump’s irresponsible behavior is setting an example that could lead America to more COVID-19 deaths and a longer lockdown period. The U.S. just had its first re-infected case. There are multiple strands of COVID-19. So even if someone has gotten one strand, there are enough differences between it and others that someone can be re-infected with another strand. However, from what research has found it is rare. There are not many documented cases of a person being reinfected.

This is just a continuation of the many double standards set by the Trump Administration. They condemn the use of fetal cells for research when others do so, but make exceptions when they themselves benefit from the results of that research. Anti-abortion activists are a core of Trump’s voter base, so he pushes policies that reflect their support.. But when it comes to his own health, he and his administration are ready to make exceptions to better themselves. The anti-abortion stance is that life begins at conception. If Trump were really committed to this belief, then he wouldn’t have made an exception for fetal cells aborted prior to June 5, 2019 (the date on which the Trump administration announced they would restrict fetal cell research). Instead, the Trump administration both appealed to their anti-abortion support base, and contradicted their own policy for their own advantage. •

