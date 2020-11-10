Am I Being Unpatriotic?

Written by Lucie Englehardt• 4:01 pm• Opinions

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

Social media has become a trademark platform for social justice, activism resources, and general political engagement, most of which is fruitful, some of which is perhaps more performative. Not to be confused with constructive information on voter education, for instance, or resources under the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter, but rather a certain type of fetishization of political figures that makes them more of a trend for their charisma rather than the face of their platforms. Their media-presented personalities cast a shadow on some of their more contentious policies, where chaos lurks within what isn’t romanticized on social media. Amid the 2020 election cycle, the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and county elections, I have found one common thread that seems to be ubiquitous in social media politics: blind loyalty to a politician is dangerous, and I am no exception.

To acknowledge that a politician is a pioneer for social change can be acknowledged in tangent to some of their less-progressive policies; the two aren’t mutually exclusive. It is possible to acknowledge that, for instance, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer as a powerful female figure in the American judicial system while also acknowledging that she has cited the anti-indigenous Doctrine of Discovery in landmark court cases. But to blindly follow a politician desensitizes the plight of the communities that said politician has wronged. I personally have glorified the Obama presidency, bowed down to RBG, romanticized Hillary Clinton, and even fawned over young Ronald Reagan at one point next to my classmates in what seemed like lighthearted flattery of an attractive politician.

It is not only that there are a select few politicians who have pushed morally questionable legislation in the name of protecting the common good; rather it is the very philosophical nature of government that rejects most moral virtue. Something is addictive, however, about parasocial relationships particularly with the rise of social media. It seems that these one-sided relationships Americans–particularly the younger generation–have with politicians grow more and more distant from political ideology and more towards emotions and mass-fetishization.

I recently cast my ballot for Joe Biden in hopes of turning Texas blue, but I did so while trying to be cognizant of the pain he has inflicted on certain communities with his political agenda, while also voting in support of other Biden policies in the realm of healthcare and education. In the 2016 Texas midterm election, I praised Beto O’Rourke for his fervent perseverance in nearly turning over a historically red state, but I wish I had been more educated and found more of my own sense of personal agency before fetishizing a politician–even if that politician trademarked an exciting turn in Texas politics. I was swept up in the mere enthusiasm of booting Ted Cruz that I failed to take a holistic approach to O’Rourke’s platform.

This logic extends to party ideology as well; just as Biden is not exempt from scrutiny, neither is the Democratic party. It ultimately underscores the importance of being an engaged citizen, recognizing goals but also acknowledging shortfalls. When visually-pleasing infographics are ubiquitous in today’s social media activism culture, scrutinizing, fact-checking, and taking information with a grain of salt is more important than ever. I am an adamant supporter of engaging future and newer voters, but democracy is only as good as those who participate. When I vote–or have the privilege to, since the American voting system is far from equitable–I want to do so with a critical eye. Without taking a critical eye on politics, I would be in the same political bandwagon as Texas that raised me. I argue this with privilege, however, understanding that my rights as a cishet white individual in this country are often not up for debate, which grants me the freedom to write this. I don’t need to idolize some politicians because I don’t need their policy stances to advocate for many of my basic human rights.

It is perhaps more patriotic to instill a desire in ourselves to improve the state of our country than it is to blindly wave the American flag. To approach supporting politicians holistically–with a keen eye for not only their successes but their faults–is to consider not only ourselves when deciding where our loyalties lie, but also the common good. It may be inevitable to detach ourselves from the charisma of highly-publicized political figures–or any celebrity–but politicians are worth the public scrutiny. The nature of their position–one that serves to subjugate as part of an innately subjugated system–overpowers their moral convictions

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)

[mc4wp_form id="5878"]