Managers Spill the Tea about Running a Coffee Shop during COVID

Written by Elizabeth Berry• 3:34 pm• Arts • One Comment

There probably wasn’t a day during my sophomore year at Connecticut College that I didn’t post a photo of an oat milk Bee’s Knees (honey and cinnamon latte) on my Instagram story. Going to Coffee Closet for this latte between classes became my routine and consequently, the student-run coffee shop became an escape from the lonely cubicles in Shain Library. My first article for The College Voice was even a review of student artwork hanging in Coffee Grounds, the second student-run coffee shop on campus known for hosting poetry readings, acapella concerts, and comedy shows.

Needless to say, Coffee Closet and Coffee Grounds are two prominent spaces on campus that exude a welcoming atmosphere for students. Campus-wide COVID-19 restrictions have forced the coffee shops to reimagine their space and role on campus.

Both shops follow COVID-19 protocols implemented by the College, but the managers were responsible for creating their own sanitation procedure. That being said, there is some flexibility, if approved by their supervisor and Associate Director of Student Engagement and New Student Programs Jeanette Williams, when it comes to developing their protocol. Fiona Hull ‘21, the operations manager at Coffee Grounds, says developing a COVID safe space was overwhelming in the fall as the four managers were thrown into a whole new environment with little instruction. Not to mention, the managers were hired just before students were sent home from Conn last spring. Sohan Mewada ‘22, financial manager at Coffee Grounds, says in an interview that they learned how to adapt pretty fast. For Coffee Closet, this also meant closing Little Closet, the OG Coffee Closet in Cummings before the Walk-In moved into Ruane’s Den in Harkness, as it is too small for social distancing and only takes cash. However, Lara Cazemajou ‘21, operations and scheduling manager at Coffee Closet, is determined to maintain this pivotal part of their history as a coffee shop and is re-imagining its role next year and beyond.

In addition, the College requires two baristas per shift: the first is in charge of preparing drinks while the second, a “bouncer,” checks students’ Coverified and wipes down surfaces after use. Although this is a new scheduling structure, Coffee Grounds has decided to continue with this format moving forward as the sense of community among baristas has become stronger, explains Izzy Goldberg ‘21, communications manager at Coffee Grounds. Cazemajou adds that “having two baristas on per shift was difficult when we were in Yellow and didn’t have indoor seating,” but is helpful during Alert Level Green when the coffee shops can stay open later and students are allowed to sit socially distanced in the shops.

Level Green also means more flexibility when it comes to what products the shops can order and the type of events they can hold. Hull and Cazemajou explain that during Alert Level Yellow, they can only order products from US Foods, a popular online store used by restaurants across the country for wholesale items like milk, flour, syrup, chai, etc. However, in Green, they can order from independent vendors which is why Coffee Closet now has cold brew, kombucha, lemonade, chips, and hummus. Perhaps most exciting in Green is the possibility of baked goods, especially Coffee Closet’s notorious chocolate chip cookies. But Cazemajou says this presents new challenges as food items must be wrapped as individual servings, which adds to their waste output. Payton Mulvehill ‘22, business manager at Coffee Grounds, adds that student bakers will also have to come in during open hours rather than at night to bake.

While seating is available and baking is in the oven, the possibility of events being held inside the coffee shops is still a no-go. Cazemajou says that they are only allowed to host in-person events inside if it stays within their capacity limit and includes only staff members. However, she is hopeful that smaller clubs may be able to host events later in the semester if things continue to go well. She is also enthusiastic about hosting outdoor events and collaborating with MOBROC, Scuds, and N20. In fact, last semester Coffee Closet sold Halloween-themed mocktails to students prior to a MOBROC concert. Coffee Grounds has similar ideas in the works. Not only do they hope to host outdoor events on Larrabee Green and the courtyard between the shop and the financial aid office, but they are also working on themed-menu items. Mulvehill reports that Williams wants them to plan a St. Patrick’s themed event. There is continuous pressure from deans to plan events as both Coffee Grounds and Coffee Closet have taken on central roles for safe socializing when all other means are egregious. Hull adds that while the coffee shops are always mentioned in the emails explaining the alert levels, there is still a lack of communication between the College and the managers of the shops.

Nonetheless, the vibe of Coffee Closet and Coffee Grounds lives on even during the pandemic. Hull expresses how these spaces feel more ‘normal’ compared to other student spaces. Goldberg, who runs Coffee Grounds’ Instagram, recounts how Cadenza and FYS classes reached out in the Fall to organize open tabs for events and students. These tabs are especially important for first-year students who may not have found their place on campus yet. Mulvehill emphasizes that students should come in, order a drink and hang out, especially now with the newly added 90 Dining Dollars to each students’ Camel Card which can be used at the coffee shops. She also urges student clubs and organizations to reach out if they want to collaborate.

While there may not be any “couch layers” lounging in Coffee Grounds, Hull explains that their goal is still “maintaining the essence of Coffee Grounds and what it means for students.” Goldberg has been highlighting staff, not just food and drink on their Instagram (@onthecoffeegrounds) to emphasize community. Mulvehill says Coffee Grounds has represented a safe space for her, as it is “a stable part of my college experience and I have met so many people just hanging out.” Ah, yes the simple act of spontaneously making friends. Mewada adds that “I don’t think I realized how much I loved Coffee Grounds until this year when everything else I did was taken away.” Morale is, of course, higher during Level Green: “It makes the shop feel more alive, more itself,” says Cazemajou.

Maintaining morale and building community among staff and customers has been the biggest challenge, explain the managers. While social media has been a way to connect with first years and students who are remote, both coffee shops still struggle with creating their pre-Covid atmospheres in a pandemic. Mewada says, “Everyone went through growing pains of adapting to college life last semester.” But so far the spring has been good, which is why we need to keep following the College’s guidelines. Of course, both shops will face challenges as the semester progresses when it comes to hiring and training first years and sophomores who do not know what the coffee shops were prior to the pandemic. But as the saying goes: “April showers bring May flowers.” Or, in the words of Goldberg: “Peace, love, Coffee Grounds (and Closet).”

(Visited 102 times, 1 visits today)

[mc4wp_form id="5878"]