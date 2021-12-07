Study Abroad Returns in Full

Written by Amanda Sanders• 1:41 pm• News

Photo courtesy of Unsplash.

As the semester comes to an end, it is the time of year where junior friends start to say early goodbyes, pack up their rooms, and begin applying for student visas. Connecticut College’s study away programs, which were paused in March of 2020 when the pandemic first reared its ugly head and only just resumed in August of 2021, are beginning to return to their full strength as vaccines become more common globally, and we learn to live with Covid-19.

The greatest sign of this shift in travel plans is the number of students planning to travel beyond Tempel Green. In the fall 2021 semester, only 34 students went abroad, mainly to countries in Western Europe. The most popular countries were the United Kingdom, Greece, and Denmark. Over 100 students were approved to go abroad this coming spring. However, some long-awaited programs were canceled, and so the official number is still in flux. As of Nov. 30th, 94 students are still currently planning to go abroad. “Students can still change their minds, so this could very well change,” wrote Shirley Parsons, Director of the Office of Study Away, regarding the number of students planning to leave Conn.

Pre-Covid, the most common places for Connecticut College students to go abroad were countries in Western Europe. “Popular countries this spring are Italy and the UK ( England, Scotland, Northern Ireland). Programs in China and Japan were canceled mostly due to not being able to process Student Visas. Australia and New Zealand are traditionally popular sites but the countries are currently closed so it was not an option for applying,” stated Parsons. Students going abroad for the spring were highly encouraged to get a booster shot. All students who now go abroad must be vaccinated. When opening the application for spring study away, the Office of Study Away removed all programs that they believed would not be able to accept students. They are unsure what they will be able to do for the fall.

The new Omicron variant, first found in Botswana and South Africa, is also a cause of concern for many students planning to go abroad. “I was planning to go to South Africa but there were a few reasons I changed my mind. First is that I recently found out that the program goes well into the summer which means I wouldn’t be able to find an internship/be able to work as much, which I was concerned about. Then the new Omicron variant recently made headlines which stirred up a little concern from the school about the state of the trip. And then lastly I wanted to be here for my off-season. I play soccer and I was injured for a majority of the season and sort of want to re-establish myself on the team and decided the best way to do that is to stay and train with them. There are academic and musical reasons for staying as well, but those are the three main reasons,” said Oliver Pinyochon ‘23.

Morocco, a country that hosts a study abroad program for Connecticut College students announced on Nov. 28 that it would deny entry to travelers, including Moroccan citizens for a two-week period, banning all incoming and outgoing flights and causing doubt for students planning to study there in the spring. Other countries which have banned travelers include Israel and Japan. Australia has also decided to delay reopening its borders for an additional two weeks. So far, the Omicron variant has been found in over thirty countries including the United States.

When asked how Omicron might affect study abroad, Parsons wrote “I am not sure as this is a completely new variant with little research at this time. I think a few weeks will be telling!”

(Visited 43 times, 1 visits today)

[mc4wp_form id="5878"]