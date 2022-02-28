How Does Conn Compare When it Comes to COVID Guidelines

Written by Sophie Mulvihill• 4:56 pm• News

As Connecticut’s mask mandate for K-12 schools is coming to an end on Feb. 28, the question of what Connecticut College will do about masks has come up. Compared to other colleges and universities across the country, Conn and the other 10 NESCAC institutions have had more stringent COVID guidelines. The three big categories of college COVID guidelines are vaccination, masking and testing requirements.

Vaccinations

All 11 NESCAC institutions require students and employees to be fully vaccinated and boosted when eligible. There are processes for medical and religious exemptions for students, faculty and staff at all of the schools. However Bates and Bowdoin do not acknowledge religious exemptions from students.

Masking

Besides Colby College, all of the NESCACs are currently requiring masks in all indoor areas: classrooms, residence halls, most campus events, places like dining halls when not eating and other public places. When outside masks are only required for the unvaccinated. Colby is leaving masking in classrooms and labs up to the discretion of the instructors, and in meetings up to the hosts. They will continue to require them in more public areas. Amherst, Bowdoin, Hamilton, Tufts and Trinity are requiring that surgical or KN95 (or similar) masks be worn instead of cloth ones.

Testing

Like Conn, most of the schools are requiring testing twice a week for vaccinated students. Hamilton, Middlebury and Trinity, however, only have mandated testing once a week.

Conclusion

When compared to ten other similar schools, Conn is on par when it comes to COVID guidelines. With no updates from the school, it seems as though the Camels will continue to be masked and tested for a while at least.

